Odds & Ends: Head Over Heels Standout Rachel York to Play NYC Solo Concert & More

Head Over Heels Standout Rachel York Set for Solo Concert Thank You for the Music
Rachel York, the multi-talented Broadway veteran currently appearing in Head Over Heels on Broadway, has announced a concert performance, Thank You for the Music, set to appear at The Green Room 42 in NYC on November 18 at 7:00pm. In the concert, York will pay tribute to the glorious women who helped shape her career, including Julie Andrews, whom she appeared alongside in Victor/Victoria, and Judy Garland, whom she portrayed in the acclaimed TV movie Lucy. York's extensive résumé of Broadway credits also includes Les Misérables, City of Angels, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Sly Fox, Disaster! and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
Anastasia Alum Derek Klena Is Married in California
These two are meant to be! Derek Klena, who originated the role of Dmitry in the Broadway musical Anastasia, and his longtime girlfriend, Elycia Scriven, were married last weekend in Gualala, CA. Klena and Scriven, who met while students at UCLA, broke the news of their engagement in October 2018. A veteran of Wicked, Klena was most recently seen onstage in the world premiere Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. Many congratulations to Klena and Scriven on the nuptials!
September 21, 2018
West Side Story Film Originals to Reunite in Jerome Robbins Tribute at L.A.'s Paley Center
Rita Moreno and George Chakris, Oscar-winning stars of the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story, will come together on October 11 for Dance: Jerome Robbins and "West Side Story," a reunion discussion set for the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles at 7:00pm. The evening will serve as a celebration of legendary director-choreographer Robbins to present an in-depth look at the artist and his best-known work. Joining Moreno, who played Anita, and Chakris, who portrayed Bernardo, will be Russ Tamblyn (Riff) and Eliot Feld (Baby John). Oscar-nominated director-choreographer Rob Marshall will moderate. Gear up with a look back at Moreno's appearance on Show People with Paul Wontorek below.
