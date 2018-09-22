Odds & Ends: Head Over Heels Standout Rachel York to Play NYC Solo Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Head Over Heels Standout Rachel York Set for Solo Concert Thank You for the Music

Rachel York, the multi-talented Broadway veteran currently appearing in Head Over Heels on Broadway, has announced a concert performance, Thank You for the Music, set to appear at The Green Room 42 in NYC on November 18 at 7:00pm. In the concert, York will pay tribute to the glorious women who helped shape her career, including Julie Andrews, whom she appeared alongside in Victor/Victoria, and Judy Garland, whom she portrayed in the acclaimed TV movie Lucy. York's extensive résumé of Broadway credits also includes Les Misérables, City of Angels, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Sly Fox, Disaster! and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.



Anastasia Alum Derek Klena Is Married in California

These two are meant to be! Derek Klena, who originated the role of Dmitry in the Broadway musical Anastasia, and his longtime girlfriend, Elycia Scriven, were married last weekend in Gualala, CA. Klena and Scriven, who met while students at UCLA, broke the news of their engagement in October 2018. A veteran of Wicked, Klena was most recently seen onstage in the world premiere Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. Many congratulations to Klena and Scriven on the nuptials!

The beloved 2000 filmlooks like a contender for a stage adaptation. Oscar-winning screenwriter Cameron Crowe posted a video to Twitter this weekend featuring Tony winner Tom Kitt playing an original tune, ending with a sign on the wall that reads "Almost Famous." The fan-favorite 1973-set flick chronicles the coming of age of an unabashed 15-year-old music fan. When he lands an assignment from Rolling Stone to interview the up-and-coming band Stillwater, he heads out on tour with the band. The film boasted a cast that included Billy Crudup, Kate Hudson, Patrick Fugit, Frances McDormand and Zooey Deschanel.

West Side Story Film Originals to Reunite in Jerome Robbins Tribute at L.A.'s Paley Center

Rita Moreno and George Chakris, Oscar-winning stars of the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story, will come together on October 11 for Dance: Jerome Robbins and "West Side Story," a reunion discussion set for the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles at 7:00pm. The evening will serve as a celebration of legendary director-choreographer Robbins to present an in-depth look at the artist and his best-known work. Joining Moreno, who played Anita, and Chakris, who portrayed Bernardo, will be Russ Tamblyn (Riff) and Eliot Feld (Baby John). Oscar-nominated director-choreographer Rob Marshall will moderate. Gear up with a look back at Moreno's appearance on Show People with Paul Wontorek below.



