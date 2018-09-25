Exclusive Portraits! Step Inside the American Theatre Wing Gala Honoring Andrew Lloyd Webber

On September 24, dozens of Broadway's biggest names gathered at Cipriani 42nd Street for the annual American Theatre Wing Gala honoring legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. Stage stars like Jesus Christ Superstar's Brandon Victor Dixon, Alex Newell and The Band's Visit Tony winner Katrina Lenk sang tunes from Lloyd Webber's catalogue. Lloyd Webber, who recently became an EGOT'er due to Jesus Christ Superstar Live!'s Emmy win, is known for creating the music for Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Boulevard, School of Rock and The Phantom of the Opera among others. This year's gala raised $1,652,502 in support of the Wing’s programs and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative Legacy Fund, breaking all previous records. Go inside the star-studded tribute with Broadway.com's exclusive portrait booth, and be sure to click through the gallery for more pics!

The Phantom of the Opera alums Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis reunite.

Andrew Lloyd Webber snaps a sweet photo with his daughter, Broadway.com contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber.

Brandon Victor Dixon received a 2018 Emmy nomination for his performance as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar Live!