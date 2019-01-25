Odds & Ends: Laura Osnes & Santino Fontana to Team Up for Kennedy Center Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Laura Osnes & Santino Fontana to Team Up for Kennedy Center Concert

Former Cinderella co-stars Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana will lend their talents to Washington, D.C. audiences this fall in a concert performance at the intimate Kennedy Center Jazz Club. The one-night event will take place on November 2 at 7:00pm. The fan-favorite duo, who were both nominated for 2013 Tony Awards for their leading turns in Cinderella, will offer up an evening of song pairings from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sondheim, Pasek & Paul and Jason Robert Brown. They will be joined by their Cinderella music director, Andy Einhorn, on piano. Osnes, a former Broadway.com vlogger, was most recently seen onstage in the new Broadway musical Bandstand, while Fontana will soon appear in the main-stem premiere of Tootsie. Look back at Osnes and Fontana accepting the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Onstage Pair below.







Laurie Davidson Joins Starry Cats Film

Laurie Davidson, the young star who was seen as William Shakespeare in the TNT series Will, is joining the lineup of stars set to appear in the movie musical adaptation of Cats, according to Deadline. Davidson will take on a role to be announced in the highly anticipated screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway musical, slated for release in cinemas on December 20, 2019. Davidson will appear alongside previously announced stars Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift.



The Actors Fund to Offer Falsettos Screening Followed by Q&A with Christian Borle & James Lapine

The Actors Fund has announced a special screening of the five-time Tony-nominated revival of Falsettos, captured by Live From Lincoln Center in 2016. The event will be held at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, NY on October 28 at 6:00pm. Directed by James Lapine, who co-wrote the musical with composer-lyricist William Finn, the production starred Christan Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Uranowtiz, Anthony Rosenthal, Tracie Thoms and Betsy Wolfe. The groundbreaking musical tells the story of a gay man, his wife, lover, about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist and the lesbian couple next door in a profoundly funny and poignant look at what makes a modern family. A post-film Q&A with Borle and Lapine will be moderated by producer Dori Berinstein.



Idina Menzel, Donna Murphy & Jonathan Groff to Reprise Voice Roles for Kingdom Hearts 3 Game

A revered group of stage performers have signed on to contribute voicework to the PlayStation 4/Xbox One game Kingdom Hearts 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Stars who will bring back their voice characters from prior Disney films for the game include Frozen film stars Tony winner Idina Menzel, two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, Tony nominee Josh Gad and Broadway alum Kristen Bell, as well as two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy and Tony nominee Zachary Levi of Tangled. Kingdom Hearts 3 is expected to be released on January 25, 2019.