Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
King Kong Stomps onto Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 5, 2018
Christiani Pitts in a preview photo from "King Kong"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The highly anticipated Broadway premiere of King Kong has arrived. The new musical based on the 1932 novel begins previews at the Broadway Theatre on October 5, in advance of an official opening night set for November 8. Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris and Erik Lochtefeld star in the production directed by Drew McOnie.

King Kong follows a young actress (Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the stage show is a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong features a book by 2018 Tony winner Jack Thorne and a score by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect.

Completing the Broadway company is an ensemble featuring Ashley Andrews, Mike Baerga, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Chloe Campbell, Leroy Church, Peter Chursin, Jovan Dansberry, Bradley Dean, Casey Garvin, Christopher Grant, Lauren Yalango Grant, Khadija Griffith, Jon Hoche, Gabriel Hyman, Curt James, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Jonathan MacMillan, Danny Miller, Brittany Marcell Monachino, Jennifer Noble, Kristen Oei, Eliza Ohman, Roberto Olvera, Kayla Davion Robertson, Jaquez André Sims, Akron Watson, Jacob Williams, Warren Yang and David Yijae.

King Kong’s design team includes Peter England (set and projection design), Sonny Tilders (creature design), Roger Kirk (costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and Gavin Robins (aerial movement director).

Get to know the stars and creators in the Broadway.com Show segment below.



And watch Pitts introduce the new song "Queen of New York" in the music video below.

King Kong

Something big is coming to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Mean Girls Ensemble Throws a Revenge Party for the Ages
  2. Laurie Metcalf Will Play Hillary Clinton on Broadway in Lucas Hnath's Hillary and Clinton; John Lithgow to Co-Star as Bill
  3. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  4. Exclusive! Hear Ben Levi Ross & Mallory Bechtel Read & Sing on Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel Audiobook
  5. Simply the Best! Tina Turner Bio-Musical Set for Broadway Transfer

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Hamilton The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters