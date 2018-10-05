King Kong Stomps onto Broadway

The highly anticipated Broadway premiere of King Kong has arrived. The new musical based on the 1932 novel begins previews at the Broadway Theatre on October 5, in advance of an official opening night set for November 8. Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris and Erik Lochtefeld star in the production directed by Drew McOnie.



King Kong follows a young actress (Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the stage show is a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong features a book by 2018 Tony winner Jack Thorne and a score by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect.



Completing the Broadway company is an ensemble featuring Ashley Andrews, Mike Baerga, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Chloe Campbell, Leroy Church, Peter Chursin, Jovan Dansberry, Bradley Dean, Casey Garvin, Christopher Grant, Lauren Yalango Grant, Khadija Griffith, Jon Hoche, Gabriel Hyman, Curt James, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Jonathan MacMillan, Danny Miller, Brittany Marcell Monachino, Jennifer Noble, Kristen Oei, Eliza Ohman, Roberto Olvera, Kayla Davion Robertson, Jaquez André Sims, Akron Watson, Jacob Williams, Warren Yang and David Yijae.



King Kong’s design team includes Peter England (set and projection design), Sonny Tilders (creature design), Roger Kirk (costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and Gavin Robins (aerial movement director).



