Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Mark Ballas with the company of "Kinky Boots"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Exclusive! Mark Ballas Extends Run in Broadway's Kinky Boots
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 27, 2018

Broadway.com has learned exclusively that Dancing with the Stars champ and Broadway alum Mark Ballas has extended his engagement as Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Originally slated for a run through November 4, Ballas will now conclude his turn in the celebrated show on November 18.

Ballas most recently performed on Broadway as the final Frankie Valli in the Broadway run of Jersey Boys. He returned to the role at The Muny in St. Louis this past summer.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

 

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Will Revisit Wicked in 15th-Anniversary Special on NBC
  2. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  3. Jeanna de Waal to Star in World Premiere Princess Diana Musical at La Jolla Playhouse
  4. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Lauren Ambrose in My Fair Lady, Collective Rage & More
  5. Tony Goldwyn & Frank Wood to Join Bryan Cranston & Tatiana Maslany in Network on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters