Exclusive! Mark Ballas Extends Run in Broadway's Kinky Boots

Broadway.com has learned exclusively that Dancing with the Stars champ and Broadway alum Mark Ballas has extended his engagement as Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Originally slated for a run through November 4, Ballas will now conclude his turn in the celebrated show on November 18.



Ballas most recently performed on Broadway as the final Frankie Valli in the Broadway run of Jersey Boys. He returned to the role at The Muny in St. Louis this past summer.



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.