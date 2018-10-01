Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Full Casting Set for Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy on Broadway; Production Dates Moved Up
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 1, 2018
Jeremy Pope & Chuck Cooper in "Choir Boy"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Casting is complete for the highly anticipated Broadway premiere of Tarell Alvin McCraney's 2013 drama Choir Boy, appearing at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre this winter. The previously announced production has also announced a start-date change, with previews now set to begin on December 11, 2018 and an opening scheduled for January 10, 2019 for a limited run through February 17.

Newly announced cast members include Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, Jonathan Burke, Gerald Caesar, John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Marcus Gladney and J. Quinton Johnson. They join previously announced stars Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton, returning to their roles from Manhattan Theatre Club's 2013 production at the company's Stage II space. Original off-Broadway director Trip Cullman will repeat his duties for Broadway.

Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student (Pope) has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

Choir Boy will mark Moonlight Oscar winner McCraney's Broadway debut.

Choir Boy

The Broadway premiere of Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney's acclaimed drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth Will Revisit Wicked in 15th-Anniversary Special on NBC
  2. Laura Benanti Dances All Night, Daniel Radcliffe Checks His Sources & More October Save the Date Picks
  3. Fall Preview 2018: Complete Listings of 33 Must-See New Shows On and Off-Broadway
  4. Game On! See Ben Schnetzer & the Cast of The Nap Pose in the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  5. Kinky Boots Will End Its Tony-Winning Broadway Run

Star Files

Chuck Cooper
Austin Pendleton
Jeremy Pope

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Hamilton The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Frozen School of Rock - The Musical My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters