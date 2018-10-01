Full Casting Set for Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy on Broadway; Production Dates Moved Up

Casting is complete for the highly anticipated Broadway premiere of Tarell Alvin McCraney's 2013 drama Choir Boy, appearing at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre this winter. The previously announced production has also announced a start-date change, with previews now set to begin on December 11, 2018 and an opening scheduled for January 10, 2019 for a limited run through February 17.



Newly announced cast members include Nicholas L. Ashe, Daniel Bellomy, Jonathan Burke, Gerald Caesar, John Clay III, Caleb Eberhardt, Marcus Gladney and J. Quinton Johnson. They join previously announced stars Jeremy Pope, Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Austin Pendleton, returning to their roles from Manhattan Theatre Club's 2013 production at the company's Stage II space. Original off-Broadway director Trip Cullman will repeat his duties for Broadway.



Choir Boy centers on the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, which for a half a century has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student (Pope) has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the school's legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?



Choir Boy will mark Moonlight Oscar winner McCraney's Broadway debut.