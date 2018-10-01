Broadway BUZZ

Mike Faist, Ben Levi Ross & Mallory Bechtel to Voice Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel Audiobook
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 1, 2018
Mike Faist on opening night of "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway
(Photo: Emilio Madrid Kuser)

A trio of Dear Evan Hansen stars have been selected to lend their voices to the audiobook version of the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel. Tony-nominated original cast member Mike Faist, current Broadway cast member Mallory Bechtel and tour headliner Ben Levi Ross will contribute to the previously announced book, penned by Val Emmich, set for release in hardcover and ebook editions on October 9 by the publisher Little, Brown.

"It has been deeply rewarding to work with Val and the entire team at Little, Brown to bring this story to life in an entirely new medium," said the musical's Tony-winning creators Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. "Now, to have our collaborators and friends Mike, Ben and Mallory join the audiobook has really brought the journey full circle for us."

The audiobook is accented by musical interludes, featuring Bechtel singing excerpts of two songs from the Broadway production: "Requiem" and "Only Us," accompanied by Dillon Kondor, a Dear Evan Hansen guitarist who also performed instrumentals of both songs to open and close the audio production.

Dear Evan Hansen follows the title character, Evan, a high school senior suffering from anxiety who inadvertently becomes part of a family's grieving process after their son's suicide. The novel expands upon moments that are not as fleshed out in the stage musical. 

Levenson, Pasek and Paul also collaborated on the 2017 Dear Evan Hansen behind-the-scenes book Through the Window.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Newsletters