Brandon Uranowitz & David Furr to Join Keri Russell & Adam Driver in Burn This at Broadway's Hudson Theatre

Tony nominees Brandon Uranowitz and David Furr have been cast in the roles of Larry and Burton, respectively, in the upcoming Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This. Tony winner Michael Mayer will direct the highly anticipated new staging—also slated to star the previously announced Keri Russell and Adam Driver—set to begin previews on March 15, 2019 with an opening scheduled for April 16. The production will make its home at the Hudson Theatre.



Uranowitz can currently be seen in the role of Itzik in the Tony-winning musical The Band's Visit. He earned Tony nominations for An American in Paris and Falsettos.



Furr was Tony-nominated for the 2016 Broadway revival of Noises Off. His other main-stem credits include The Importance of Being Earnest, Accent on Youth and Cymbeline.



Burn This tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death. Set in downtown New York in the 1980s, the drama explores the spiritual and emotional isolation of Pale (Driver) and the modern dancer Anna (Russell), and their tempestuous relationship after they are brought together in the wake of a life-changing personal tragedy.



The Hudson Theatre is the current home of Mayer's Head Over Heels, which recently announced a closing date of January 6, 2019.