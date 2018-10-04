See the Cast of Jez Butterworth's Olivier-Winning The Ferryman Meet the Press

Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman has arrived on the Great White Way! The production, which won the Olivier Award for Best Play in London this past April, is running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The play takes place in 1981 in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor. Butterworth, producer Sonia Friedman as well as stars Laura Donnelly, Mark Lambert, Dearbhla Molloy, Stuart Graham, Fra Fee, Justin Edwards, Flonnula Flanagan, Genevieve O'Reilly and Tom Glynn-Carney met the press at Sardi's on October 4. Take a look at the photos, and then catch this epic new play, which officially opens on October 21.

The Ferryman playwright Jez Butterworth snaps a photo.