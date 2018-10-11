Lynn Nottage's Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine Sets Casting for Run at Signature

Casting is complete for Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine, a new work by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, appearing at off-Broadway's Signature Theatre this winter. Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct the previously announced production, beginning previews on November 19 with an opening set for December 10.



The cast will include Cherise Boothe (When We Were Young and Unafraid), Mayaa Boateng (Fairview), Marcus Callender (Straight Outta Compton), J. Bernard Calloway (Head of Passes), Dashiell Eaves (A Time to Kill), Ian Lassiter (Junk), Nikiya Mathis (Skeleton Crew) and Heather Alicia Simms (Barbecue).



The satirical tale, set in present-day New York City, follows successful African-American publicist Undine (Boothe) as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune.



The creative team will include Adam Rigg (scenic design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design). Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine will play a limited engagement through December 30.