Culturalist Challenge! Which Riverdale Stars Do You Want to See on Broadway?
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 12, 2018
KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom & Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy
(Composite: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Riverdale is a pop culture phenomenon. The fan favorite premiered on The CW in January 2017 and quicly became a DVR staple. The show's creator, Broadway alum Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa incorporates his theater roots into Riverdale with musical episodes that allow characters to break out into song. Watching Riverdale makes us want to see the stars shine on Broadway. We're wondering which of the Riverdale actors you would love to see on the Great White Way (or, in the case of Molly Ringwald, Luke Perry and Robin Givens, return to the New York stage). Editorial Assistant Eric King kicked off this challenge, and now it's your turn to rank which Riverdale star you want to see on Broadway!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

