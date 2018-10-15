Broadway BUZZ

The Lehman Trilogy Will Transfer to the West End's Piccadilly Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 15, 2018
Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley & Ben Miles in "The Lehman Trilogy"
(Photo: Mark Douet)

On the heels of an acclaimed engagement at the Lyttelton Theatre and the announcement of a New York run at Park Avenue Armory, The Lehman Trilogy will move to the West End's Piccadilly Theatre in 2019. The new work adapted by Ben Power from Stefano Massini's original property will begin performances on May 11 for a 12-week limited run. Sam Mendes will repeat his work as director.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world, he is soon joined by his two brothers and The Lehman Trilogy begins. 163 years later the firm they establish, Lehman Brothers, spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.

The trio of Tony nominees who led the staging at the Lyttelton will reprise their work to the Piccadilly: Ben Miles, Adam Godley and Simon Russell Beale will portray the founders of the now-defunct global financial services firm.

The Lehman Trilogy made its world premiere at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015.

