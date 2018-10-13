Broadway BUZZ

Amazon's Transparent to Conclude Series with Two-Hour Musical Episode
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 15, 2018
Poster art for "Transparent"
(Photo: Amazon)

We just might be one step closer to getting the Transparent stage musical we've all dreamt about. Following an April concert featuring songs penned by Emmy-nominated Transparent writer Faith Soloway for an in-the-works stage musical, the show has announced a two-hour all-musical series finale, according to The New York Times. Soloway says she has been crafting more music for the episode with her sister, series creator Jill Soloway, and trans actress Shakina Nayfack.

"It will hopefully feel like Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in," said Jill Soloway. "A little Yentl."

The cast of Transparent includes two-time Tony winner Judith Light and current The Nap star Alexandra Billings. The show's lead, Jeffrey Tambor, will not be a part of the final season, the result of sexual-harassment allegations.

Whether Transparent's musical finale is a precursor to a fully staged tuner is yet to be seen.

Newsletters