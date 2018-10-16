Broadway BUZZ

Exclusive! Watch Sheridan Smith Sing 'I'm the Greatest Star' Before Funny Girl Arrives in Cinemas
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 16, 2018

We've been counting down the days since we found out that the acclaimed West End production of Funny Girl will be broadcast in cinemas globally on October 24. In advance of the cinema premiere of Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer's celebrated staging, Broadway.com is offering an exclusive song clip of Olivier Award winner Sheridan Smith singing Jule Styne and Bob Merrill's iconic tune "I'm the Greatest Star." Watch Smith in her cheered turn as Fanny Brice with Joshua Lay as Eddie below and make plans now to experience Funny Girl in a movie theater near you next week.

Sheridan Smith in "Funny Girl"
(Photo: Johan Persson)
