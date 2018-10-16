Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Cody Simpson Will Make His Broadway Debut in Anastasia
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 16, 2018
Cody Simpson
(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)

Cody Simpson is headed to Broadway. The popular Australian singer will join the company of Anastasia as leading man Dmitry beginning on November 29, replacing current star Zach Adkins, who will play his final performance on November 25.

Anastasia will mark Simpson's Broadway debut. He burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, touring with Justin Bieber and creating his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Simpson recently performed for the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace and spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference as the UN Development Program's Ocean Advocate.

Anastasia follows a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The show features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Anastasia is directed by Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and music direction by Thomas Murray.

The cast of Anastasia also includes Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare in the title role alongside Max von Essen as Gleb, John Bolton as Vlad, Vicki Lewis as Countess Lily and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as the Dowager Empress.

Anastasia

The spectacular stage adaptation of the 1997 film, featuring a score by Ahrens and Flaherty.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Andrew Keenan-Bolger & Longtime Beau Scott Bixby Tie the Knot
  2. Have a Ball with the Elegant, Scene-Stealing Stars of the Hello, Dolly! National Tour
  3. YouTube Star Conor Maynard to Put on His Heels in Kinky Boots on Broadway
  4. Waitress' Nicolette Robinson on Making Her Debut, Singing with Leslie Odom Jr. & More on Show People
  5. Exclusive! Watch Sheridan Smith Sing 'I'm the Greatest Star' Before Funny Girl Arrives in Cinemas

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Frozen Dear Evan Hansen School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters