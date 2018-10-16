Cody Simpson Will Make His Broadway Debut in Anastasia

Cody Simpson is headed to Broadway. The popular Australian singer will join the company of Anastasia as leading man Dmitry beginning on November 29, replacing current star Zach Adkins, who will play his final performance on November 25.



Anastasia will mark Simpson's Broadway debut. He burst onto the music scene in 2009 after being discovered and signed by Atlantic Records. He has gone on to release multiple records, touring with Justin Bieber and creating his new band, Cody Simpson & the Tide. Simpson recently performed for the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace and spoke at the United Nations Ocean Conference as the UN Development Program's Ocean Advocate.



Anastasia follows a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The show features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Anastasia is directed by Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and music direction by Thomas Murray.



The cast of Anastasia also includes Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare in the title role alongside Max von Essen as Gleb, John Bolton as Vlad, Vicki Lewis as Countess Lily and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as the Dowager Empress.



