The Muny to Produce First Regional Staging of Kinky Boots; 2019 Season Will Also Include Matilda, 1776

In 2019, The Muny will raise you up! The beloved St. Louis theater has announced that the Tony-winning hit Kinky Boots will have its first regional production as part of the outdoor theater's 101st season, just after ending its smash-hit Broadway run. The Muny has also scheduled a bouquet of other musicals to appear among its latest summer slate of shows.



"As the first season of our second century, this lineup is both ambitious and nostalgic," said Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan. "On our brand-new stage, the 2019 season promises the thrills and unforgettable Muny magic that have defined our theater for over a century."



"This is a thrilling, eclectic lineup that I believe will take the Muny audience on another great summer adventure," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "It's a new century and a new stage—and here we go. Gulp!"



In addition to Kinky Boots, the 2019 Muny season will include Matilda, 1776, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Guys and Dolls, Paint Your Wagon and Footloose.



Casting, creative teams and production dates for the 2019 Muny season will be announced at a later time.