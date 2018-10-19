Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which Broadway Musical Characters Make the Best Halloween Costumes?
by Eric King • Oct 19, 2018
Michael Luwoye in "Hamilton," Taylor Louderman in "Mean Girls" & Peter Jöback in "The Phantom of the Opera"
The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

While some people this Halloween will dress up as Ariana Grande and her pet pig, Broadway fans are thinking outside the box. Every year, we ask Broadway.com readers to vote on which current musical theater characters make the best Halloween costumes. In 2017, Willy Wonka, the mad-cap leading man of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, nabbed the number 1 spot. What will it be this year? Vivian Ward's iconic red dress from Pretty Woman? A pinked-out Regina George from Mean Girls? A goat from Once on This Island? That's actually not an option, but no one is stopping you! Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip kicked off this challenge, and now it's your turn to rank which Broadway-inspired costumes will be a hit this Halloween.

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

