Nicolette Robinson, Al Roker & a New Group of Friends Enter the Diner at Waitress
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 19, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

In the past month, the Broadway hit Waitress has welcomed a bouquet of talented new stars to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Off-Broadway favorite Nicolette Robinson made her Broadway debut in the lead role of Jenna with beloved weather forecaster Al Roker stepping into the shoes of Old Joe. The pair recently extended their runs through November 18.

Also new to Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson's celebrated musical are Broadway alum Alex Wyse as Ogie and tour star Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, with longtime favorites Drew Gehling, Natasha Yvette Williams, Benny Elledge and Ben Thompson continuing in their cheered turns as Dr. Pomatter, Becky, Cal and Earl.

To toast the latest cast, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait showing the musical's delightful characters being inhabited with a fresh set of eyes—and featuring the trio of leading ladies donning pink aprons in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
