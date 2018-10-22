Broadway BUZZ

Michael James Leslie Replaces James Monroe Iglehart in Kennedy Center's Little Shop of Horrors
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 22, 2018
Michael James Leslie
(Photo provided by The Kennedy Center)

Broadway alum Michael James Leslie has stepped in to voice the role of man-eating plant Audrey II in the Kennedy Center's upcoming staging of Little Shop of Horrors. Leslie replaces the previously announced Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, who has exited the production due to unforeseen circumstances not related to the production. The musical will run for seven performances from October 24-28.

Leslie is an alum of the 2003 Broadway-premiere production of Little Shop, during which he understudied the role of Audrey II, later voicing the role full-time on a 2004 national tour. Leslie was most recently seen onstage as Judge Turpin in the acclaimed off-Broadway "pie-shop" staging of Sweeney Todd.

The cast of The Kennedy Center's Little Shop will also include Josh Radnor as Seymour, Tony nominee Megan Hilty as Audrey, Tony nominee Nick Cordero as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Amber Iman as Crystal, Amma Osei as Ronnette, Allison Semmes as Chiffon and Tony nominee Lee Wilkof, who played Seymour in the original 1982 production, as Mr. Mushnik.

With book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors is based on the 1960s cult horror film about meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (Radnor) who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II (Leslie), after his coworker crush (Hilty). The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it blood.

Mark Brokaw will direct the production featuring a creative team also including musical director Joey Chancey, scenic designer Donyale Werle, lighting designer Cory Pattak, costume designer Jennifer Caprio, sound designer Kai Harada and projection designer Alex Basco Koch.

