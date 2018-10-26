Broadway BUZZ

Layton Williams Is the New Star of London's Everybody's Talking About Jamie
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 26, 2018
Layton Williams in a promo shot for "Everybody's Talking About Jamie"
(Photo provided by Jo Allan PR)

The Olivier-nominated West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie will welcome stage-and-screen star Layton Williams in the title role beginning on January 28, 2019. Williams will replace Olivier nominee John McCrea, who will play his final performance on January 26.

Williams is best known for his screen turns in BBC's Beautiful People and Bad Education. His stage credits include the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical in London's West End, as well as appearances in The Car Man, Rent, Hairspray and an upcoming turn in Kiss Me, Kate at Sheffield Crucible Theatre this December.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows the title character who, after receiving pushback when he announces he will wear a dress to prom, overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight. 

Directed by Jonathan Butterell, Everybody's Talking About Jamie features a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae and music by Dan Gillespie Sells. The musical will celebrate its first birthday at the Apollo Theatre in the West End on November 6.

As previously announced, a screen adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is currently in development.

