Wendell Pierce, Marianne Elliott & Sharon D. Clarke
(Photos: Provided by the Young Vic | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Marianne Elliott to Direct Wendell Pierce & Sharon D. Clarke in All-Black Death of a Salesman
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 30, 2018

Two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott has signed on to direct a new mounting of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman featuring an all-black cast. The 2019 production will play London's Young Vic beginning on May 1 with an opening scheduled for May 9.

Elliott earned Tony Awards for War Horse and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; she was also nominated for her direction of the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America. A two-time Olivier winner, Elliott was recently nominated for an Evening Standard Award for her direction of the West End's gender-blind production of Company.

The Young Vic's Death of a Salesman will star Wendell Pierce (Selma) in his U.K. stage debut as Willy Loman, with Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as Linda Loman and Arinzé Kene (Misty) as Biff Loman. Additional casting is forthcoming.

According to a press release, Elliott "brings her unique vision to one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, seen through the eyes of an African-American family."

The production will feature design by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Aideen Malone and sound by Carolyn Downing. Death of a Salesman will play a limited engagement through June 29.

The Young Vic's 2019 season will also include works by Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, Idris Elba, Marina Carr, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Okwui Okpokwasili, Luke Barnes, April De Angelis and Hattie Naylor.

