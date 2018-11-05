This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Include Tony Nominees Laura Osnes, Mike Faist, Andy Karl & More!

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

November 5 - Laura Osnes, Bandstand in Theaters

Tony nominee Laura Osnes will be on #LiveAtFive on Monday, November 5 to talk about Bandstand returning to movie theaters. Osnes most recently appeared on Broadway starring in Bandstand and earned Tony nominations for her leading roles in Cinderella and Bonnie and Clyde. Her other stage credits include Grease, South Pacific and Anything Goes. Watch the live interview to learn what it's like to bring a Broadway musical from stage to screen.

November 6 - Robyn Hurder, New York City Center's A Chorus Line

Robyn Hurder is currently getting ready to star in New York City Center's A Chorus Line as Cassie. She most recently appeared in the world premiere production of Moulin Rouge in Boston, and her previous Broadway credits include Chicago, Grease, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Nice Work If You Can Get It. Hurder traveled across the country in the A Chorus Line and Spamalot national tours. Be sure to watch Hurder's #LiveAtFive appearance on Tuesday, November 6 to hear about bringing the iconic musical back to New York City.

November 7 - Steve Rosen and David Rossmer, The Other Josh Cohen

Steve Rosen and David Rossmer have been best friends since they were seven years old and will be #LiveAtFive guests on Wednesday, November 7 to talk about their off-Broadway musical The Other Josh Cohen. Rosen and Rossmer have been perfecting the show since its premiere in 2012, and now it's back in New York City for the second time. Rosen has appeared on Broadway in Spamalot, Guys and Dolls and The Farnsworth Invention. Rossmer's Broadway credits include Les Misérables, Titanic, Fiddler on the Roof and Peter and the Starcatcher. Tune in to their live interview to hear about their lifelong friendship.

November 8 - Mike Faist, Days of Rage

Tony nominee Mike Faist is currently starring in Days of Rage at off-Broadway's Second Stage. Faist earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Dear Evan Hansen. His other credits include Newsies on Broadway and off-Broadway's Appropriate and A Month in the Country. Faist's screen credits include Law and Order: SVU, Deception and more. Don't miss out on watching his live interview on Thursday, November 8, and be sure to have your questions ready!

November 9 - Andy Karl, Pretty Woman

Tony nominee Andy Karl is currently starring in Pretty Woman on Broadway. He earned Tony nominations for his leading roles in Rocky, On the Twentieth Century and Groundhog Day. His other Broadway credits include Legally Blonde, Wicked, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Jersey Boys, 9 to 5, Saturday Night Fever and The Wedding Singer. His screen credits include a recurring role on Law and Order: SVU. Watch Karl on #LiveAtFive on Friday, November 9.

