Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Popcorn Falls, Directed by Christian Borle, Sets Off-Broadway Closing Date

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 5, 2018
Adam Heller & Tom Souhrada in "Popcorn Falls"
(Photo: Monique Carboni)

James Hindman's new off-Broadway comedy Popcorn Falls will conclude its run at the Davenport Theatre on November 25. Two-time Tony winner Christian Borle makes his directorial debut with the production, which began performances on September 14 and officially opened on October 8. By closing, Popcorn Falls will have played 28 previews and 56 regular performances.

The play is set in the small American town of Popcorn Falls, whose only claim to fame, its namesake waterfall, has dried up. Now bankrupt, the town's last chance is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week. But there's one big problem: no playhouse and no play. Led by the mayor and the local handyman, the townspeople try to rise to the challenge and prove that art can change the world.

Popcorn Falls stars Broadway alums Tom Souhrada (Mary Poppins) and Adam Heller (It Shoulda Been You). The production features scenic design by Timothy Mackabee, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, costume design by Joseph La Corte and original music by Jeffrey Lodin.

The off-Broadway production was originally announced to play a limited engagement through January 6, 2019.

Popcorn Falls

James Hindman's new play makes its off-Broadway debut, directed by Christian Borle.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Torch Song Star Michael Urie on Making Harvey Fierstein’s Iconic Role His Own & More on Show People
  2. Karen Olivo on Going from Moulin Rouge! to Fun Home: ‘Comfortable Shoes and One Costume Is Quite a Gift!'
  3. Kaley Ann Voorhees to Take Over as Christine Full-Time in The Phantom of the Opera
  4. Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Postpones North American Tour
  5. Celebrate Wicked's 15 Thrillifying Years on Broadway with These Exclusive Portraits

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Mean Girls Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters