Broadway Grosses: Wicked Shines in 15th-Anniversary Week

by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 5, 2018
Jessica Vosk in "Wicked"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

It was a week of celebration for the fan-favorite Broadway musical Wicked. In addition to toasting its 15th birthday with a star-studded television special hosted by original leading ladies Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the show saw a box-office boost, taking in a gross of $1,676,014.00 and filling the Gershwin Theatre to 93.44% capacity—both increases from the prior week. Wicked has been delighting audiences eight times a week since making its first appearance in 2003. As we head into the winter season, now couldn't be a better time to warm your heart by experiencing this beloved, long-running Broadway hit for yourself.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 4.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,824,675.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,424,880.00)
3. The Lion King ($2,090,669.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,054,953.00)
5. Wicked ($1,676,014.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($226,490.50)
4. Torch Song ($213,342.50)
3. The New One ($191,614.00)
2. Head Over Heels ($185,775.50)
1. The Nap ($176,181.80)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.58%)
2. Hamilton (101.60%)
3. Come From Away (101.96%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.18%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (100.00%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (65.64%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (57.95%)
3. The New One (57.56%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (54.96%)
1. Head Over Heels (38.37%)

*Number based on three preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

