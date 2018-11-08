He Has Arrived! King Kong Opens on Broadway

The highly anticipated Broadway staging of King Kong officially opens at the Broadway Theatre on November 8. Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris and Erik Lochtefeld star in the production directed by Drew McOnie, which began previews on October 5.



Based on the 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress (Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the show is a 20-foot-high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong features a book by 2018 Tony winner Jack Thorne and a score by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect.



To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the trio of lead actors and the star himself, thrilling audiences on the Great White Way.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.