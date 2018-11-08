Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

He Has Arrived! King Kong Opens on Broadway

Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 8, 2018
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

The highly anticipated Broadway staging of King Kong officially opens at the Broadway Theatre on November 8. Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris and Erik Lochtefeld star in the production directed by Drew McOnie, which began previews on October 5.

Based on the 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress (Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the show is a 20-foot-high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong features a book by 2018 Tony winner Jack Thorne and a score by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect.

To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the trio of lead actors and the star himself, thrilling audiences on the Great White Way.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

King Kong

Something big is coming to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Temptations Musical Ain't Too Proud Sets Casting for Broadway Bow
  2. The Nap and Transparent Standout Alexandra Billings on the Miracle of Broadway and More
  3. Tony Winner Beth Leavel on Being Invited to The Prom & More on Show People
  4. The Prom, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Summer & More to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  5. Broadway.com Launches New Show Front Row, a Close-Up Look at Theater Makers

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Frozen Mean Girls Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters