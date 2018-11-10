Sponsored
Bryan Cranston with the London cast of "Network"
(Photo: Jan Versweyveld)

Ivo van Hove's Network, Starring Bryan Cranston, Arrives on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 10, 2018

Tune in. The acclaimed stage adaptation of Paddy Chayevsky's iconic film Network begins previews at the Belasco Theatre on November 10. On the heels of an acclaimed London production, the play will celebrate an official Broadway opening night on December 6. Tony winner Brian Cranston reprises his Olivier-winning performance on the Great White Way.

Written by Tony winner Lee Hall and directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, Network centers on news anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) who isn't pulling in viewers. In what is to be his final broadcast, he unravels live on screen, and as the ratings soar, Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV.

Joining Cranston as Beale is Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany in her Broadway debut as Diana Christensen, with Tony Goldwyn as Max Schumacher, Tony winner Frank Wood as Nelson Chaney, Joshua Boone as Frank Hackett, Alyssa Bresnahan as Louise Schumacher, Ron Canada as Edward Ruddy, Julian Elijah Martinez as Harry Hunter, Nick Wyman as Arthur Jensen, Barzin Akhavan as Jack Snowden/Warm-Up Guy, Susannah Perkins as Schlesinger and Nicole Villamil as Sheila.

They are joined by Jason Babinsky, Camila Canó Flaviá, Eric Chayefsky, Gina Daniels, Nicholas Guest, Joe Paulik, Victoria Sendra, Henry Stram, Bill Timoney, Joseph Varca and Jeena Yi.

The creative team includes set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costume design by An D’Huys and music/sound design by Eric Sleichim. Network is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 17, 2019.

Bryan Cranston stars in the acclaimed stage adaptation of the iconic 1976 film.


