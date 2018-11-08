Odds & Ends: Date Set for MCC's Annual Miscast Benefit & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Date Set for MCC's Annual Miscast Benefit

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced the date for its 2019 Miscast gala! The latest event will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 1, 2019. Miscast features Broadway's most beloved stars performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast. Gear up for the newest Miscast with a look back at Gavin Creel and Aaron Tveit singing the Rent showstopper "Take Me or Leave Me" at 2016's Miscast.







Steven McRae to Play Skimbleshanks in Cats Film

Royal Ballet Principal Dancer Steven McRae has booked the role of Skimbleshanks in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, according to Deadline. McRae joins a list of previously announced cast members, including Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Laurie Davidson The film will be released on December 20, 2019.



Michael Urie, Jennifer Simard & More to Toast Bernadette Peters at MTC's Fall Benefit

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a talented lineup of stars who will take part in its fall benefit gala honoring Tony-winning icon Bernadette Peters. The previously announced gala will be held at 583 Park Avenue on November 19. Co-stars and friends slated to appear include Michael Urie, Jennifer Simard, Kate Baldwin, Danny Burstein, Gavin Creel, Joel Grey, James Lapine, Bob Mackie and Richard Maltby, who will direct the evening. Bernadette Peters has been a member of the MTC board since 1982, when she co-starred with Christine Baranski in Sybille Pearson's Sally and Marsha, directed by Artistic Director Lynne Meadow. Peters is currently the longest-serving member, after Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove.



