Odds & Ends: Jerry Mitchell's Oliver!-Themed Musical Becoming Nancy Is Eyeing Broadway & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Jerry Mitchell's Oliver!-Themed Musical Becoming Nancy Is Eyeing Broadway

Jerry Mitchell, the Tony-winning director-choreographer of Kinky Boots and Pretty Woman, just might have lined up his next smash hit. Mitchell recently helmed a workshop presentation of Becoming Nancy, a stage musical adaptation of Terry Ronald's bestselling YA novel, according to The New York Post. The show follows a boy who is cast as Nancy in his school's production of Oliver! and the friendship he develops with the football player classmate playing Bill Sikes. The show, which features a score by Mary Poppins music makers George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, appears to be aiming for a Broadway premiere in the 2019-2020 season. Fingers crossed.



Benefit Concert to Be Held in Memory of Marin Mazzie

An upcoming concert has been announced in memory of the late three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie. Titled So In Love, the benefit for The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance will be held at Birdland on November 14 at 7:00pm and 9:45pm. Musical director Garrett Taylor will helm the event, featuring the talents of Kelli Rabke, Danette Holden, Todd Buonopane, Brian Charles Rooney, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Rachel Zatcoff, Ben McHugh, Maggie Hollinbeck, Adam B. Shapiro, Sean Patrick Murtagh, Carly Ozard, Christian Sineath, Les Grant, Graham Keen, Nolan Muña, Caitlin McBride and Edward Miskie. Mazzie, who was acclaimed for her performances in Passion, Ragtime and Kiss Me, Kate, died on September 13 of ovarian cancer.



Dates Set for 2019 Muny Season, Including Regional Premiere of Kinky Boots

St. Louis' beloved outdoor theater The Muny has announced dates for its highly anticipated 2019 summer season. The schedule for the previously announced lineup of shows is as follows: Guys and Dolls (June 10-16), Kinky Boots (June 19-25), 1776 (June 27-July 3), Cinderella (July 8-16), Footloose (July 18-24), Paint Your Wagon (July 27-August 2) and Matilda (August 5-11). Casting and creative teams for the 2019 Muny season will be announced at a later time.



P.S. We're living for the latest single from Waitress alum Erich Bergen!



