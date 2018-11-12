Broadway Grosses: The Cher Show Breaks a Million Dollars as Audiences Pack Neil Simon Theatre

Cher is taking over the Great White Way, and we're more than OK with that. The Cher Show, the splashy new bio-musical based on the life of the Oscar-winning singer, had a strong first week of seven preview performances at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre. The glittering tuner took in a gross of $1,065,993.00, filling the theater to 95.20% capacity. Other Broadway newcomers that saw strong numbers include the epic new play The Ferryman, which took in $1,001,994.90, and the celebrated stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, which grossed $1,130,163.00 in a seven-performance week. The fall season is heating up as new works kick off and audiences test out the latest that Broadway has to offer.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 11.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,943,951.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,109,192.00)
3. The Lion King ($2,082,461.00)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,935,170.00)*
5. Wicked ($1,770,608.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Network ($293,220.00)**
4. Torch Song ($290,584.50)
3. Head Over Heels ($233,983.50)
2. The Nap ($191,063.60)
1. The New One ($178,137.50)+
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.93%)
2. Dear Evan Hansen (101.60%)
3. Hamilton (101.58%)
4. Come From Away (101.24%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (100.19%)++
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (65.64%)
4. Kinky Boots (57.56%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (57.95%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (54.96%)
1. Head Over Heels (38.37%)
*Number based on four performances
**Number based on two preview performances
+Number based on six preview performances and opening night
++Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
