Odds & Ends: Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie to Team Up in New Concert Engagement & More

Andrea McArdle & Donna McKechnie to Sing Sondheim & Hamlisch in New Concert

Broadway legends Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie are pairing up for a series of concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below. McArdle and McKechnie, original stars of Annie and A Chorus Line, respectively, will toast iconic songwriters Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch for the engagement, scheduled for January 1-5, 2019. Opening with Sondheim's "Another Hundred People" from Company, McArdle and McKechnie will take audiences on a musical journey as they share personal stories through a collection of wonderful songs, finally looking back on the life they have chosen with Hamlisch's "What I Did For Love" from A Chorus Line. The show will also feature songs from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Follies, A Little Night Music and They're Playing Our Song. Audiences can also expect songs from the films The Way We Were, Ice Castles and The Entertainer.



Mykal Kilgore to Join Jason Robert Brown for Subculture Holiday Concert

Broadway alum Mykal Kilgore, who was most recently seen onstage in Encores! Off-Center's celebrated run of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, is the latest star set to appear alongside Tony-winning composer Brown at the downtown performance venue Subculture. Kilgore will sing out in a holiday concert as part of Brown's Subculture residency on December 17 at 8:00pm. The concert will mark not only the return of Kilgore to Subculture, but also the 4th anniversary of the venue's acclaimed collaboration with Brown. In addition to his show-stopping turn in Songs for a New World, Kilgore has been seen on Broadway in Hair and Motown The Musical and on tour in The Book of Mormon.



Jennifer Damiano, George Salazar & More to Sing from The Zack Zadek Songbook

A talented group of Broadway stars will come together on November 14 for an evening of songs by one of the most exciting new voices in musical theater, Zack Zadek. The 9:30pm concert will feature highlights from Zadek's musicals including Deathless, Store Brand, The Crazy Ones and Love, Rosie. Stars scheduled to appear include Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Chris McCarrell (The Lightning Thief), Grace McLean (The Great Comet), Kacie Sheik (Hair) and many more. The Zack Zadek Songbook will be produced and directed by Jennifer Ashley Tepper.



Actors Fund to Hold Affordable Housing Workshops

The Actors Fund has announced a pair of upcoming workshops to help applicants prepare to apply, get organized and avoid common mistakes in approaching the affordable housing program. The workshops will take place on November 13 at 6:00pm at Hartley House (413 West 46th Street) and November 15 at 6:00pm at The Flats (554 West 53rd Street). As previously announced, The Actors Fund is currently holding a lottery for 540 West 53rd Street Apartments. This affordable housing lottery, for 102 newly constructed, rent-stabilized units, is an opportunity for people in the entertainment community and other households who meet low-to-moderate income requirements. The application deadline for 540 West 53rd Street Apartments is December 7.