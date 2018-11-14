Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Max von Essen Set for Actors Fund Holiday Benefit Sparkle & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 14, 2018
Max Von Essen
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Max von Essen Set for Actors Fund Holiday Benefit Sparkle
The Actors Fund has secured a talented group of stage stars to appear in its 7th annual winter benefit Sparkle: An All-Star Holiday Concert, taking place at The Cutting Room on December 2 at 7:30pm. The one-night extravaganza, produced and hosted by TV personality Scott Nevins (The People's Couch), will feature a starry slate of performers from stage and screen. The lineup will include Tony nominee Max von Essen (Anastasia), Tony winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden), Tony nominee Sharon McNight (Starmites), Erich Bergen (Waitress), Chris Weaver (The Voice), Christina Bianco (Forbidden Broadway), Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Matt Doyle (The Heart of Rock & Roll), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), Erin Quill (Avenue Q), The Skivvies, recording artist Shayna Steele and more. Brian Nash will serve as the evening's music director and arranger.

William Craver, Literary Agent of Jonathan Larson & David Auburn, Dies at Age 87
William Craver, a beloved general manager and company manager who excelled as a longtime theatrical literary agent, died at the age of 87 on November 8 in Austin, TX. Craver spent 40 of his 58 years in New York City as an agent representing playwrights, composers, lyricists and directors. Three of his clients won the Pulitzer Prize in Drama: Jonathan Larson for Rent, David Auburn for Proof and Robert Schenkkan for The Kentucky Cycle. Craver's Broadway credits as a general manager and company manager include a variety of plays by the late Neil Simon, including Barefoot in the Park (1963), The Odd Couple (1965), The Star-Spangled Girl (1966) and Plaza Suite (1968), along with Herman Raucher's Harold (1962), Terence Frisby's There's a Girl in My Soup (1967) and John Patrick's Love Is a Time of Day (1969). In addition to his work as a prolific agent, Craver also co-owned and was a partner in Writers and Artists Agency until Paradigm acquired the firm in 2004. Craver served on the boards of The American Theatre Wing, the Dramatists Play Service and The Jonathan Larson Foundation.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Olivier-Nominated Fleabag to Make Off-Broadway Premiere
Following a sold-out run in London, Fleabag, the Olivier-nominated solo play written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will cross the pond to the U.S. for a 2019 run at off-Broadway's SoHo Playhouse. Vicky Jones will direct the production, slated to begin previews on February 28 with an opening set for March 7. The play that inspired the hit Amazon Prime series, Fleabag is a comedic look at a woman who may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed. The production will feature scenic design by Holly Pigott, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and sound design by Isobel Waller-Bridge. Fleabag is slated to play a limited off-Broadway engagement through April 7.

Lee Sunday Evans Named New Artistic Director of Waterwell
Following an extensive national search, acclaimed nonprofit theater company Waterwell has announced Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans as its new artistic director. "Lee Sunday Evans has a strong commitment to civic engagement in all her work, as a director, educator and leader," said Tony nominee Arian Moayed, Waterwell's co-founder and board chair. "Waterwell works with artists and educators to create socially conscious and civic-minded entertainment. Lee is exactly the visionary artist to help us do more of that work, and it is inspiring to have her take the helm as artistic director." Evans' off-Broadway directing credits include acclaimed productions of Dance Nation, [PORTO], Bull in a China Shop, The Open House and the Obie-winning A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes. Evans also served as assistant director on the 2014 Broadway revival of The Real Thing.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. 16-Year-Old Andrew Barth Feldman Is the Next Star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
  2. New York Royalty: Christiani Pitts & the Cast of King Kong Take Over the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  3. The Waverly Gallery's Joan Allen on Her Elaine May 'Master Class' & More on Show People
  4. The Phantom of the Opera Star Ali Ewoldt on Leaving the Lair and Missing Her 'Phamily'
  5. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Why Her Broadway Turn in Kiss Me, Kate Will Be Good for Her Soul

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters