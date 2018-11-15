Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Profiles to Air on November 18; Watch Exclusive Clip with Stephanie J. Block of The Cher Show

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 15, 2018

We're gearing up for the latest installment of Broadway Profiles with Emmy-Award winning anchor Tamsen Fadal. Slated to air on November 18 at 6:00pm on PIX11 (and November 17 at 11:00pm on WSFL-TV in Miami), the episode will feature Fadal catching up with two-time Tony-nominated actress Stephanie J. Block, who can currently be seen as Oscar-winning singer Cher in the splashy bio-musical The Cher Show, as well as interviews with Bryan Cranston (Network), Gavin Lee (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), Kerry Washington (American Son) and more. In advance of the newest Broadway Profiles, we're offering a sneak peek at Block chatting about starring in what is sure to be this season's smash hit. Watch below and be sure to tune in this weekend to see the full episode.

Stephanie J. Block & Tamsen Fadal

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. 16-Year-Old Andrew Barth Feldman Is the Next Star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway
  2. New York Royalty: Christiani Pitts & the Cast of King Kong Take Over the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  3. The Waverly Gallery's Joan Allen on Her Elaine May 'Master Class' & More on Show People
  4. The Phantom of the Opera Star Ali Ewoldt on Leaving the Lair and Missing Her 'Phamily'
  5. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Why Her Broadway Turn in Kiss Me, Kate Will Be Good for Her Soul

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters