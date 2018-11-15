Broadway Profiles to Air on November 18; Watch Exclusive Clip with Stephanie J. Block of The Cher Show

We're gearing up for the latest installment of Broadway Profiles with Emmy-Award winning anchor Tamsen Fadal. Slated to air on November 18 at 6:00pm on PIX11 (and November 17 at 11:00pm on WSFL-TV in Miami), the episode will feature Fadal catching up with two-time Tony-nominated actress Stephanie J. Block, who can currently be seen as Oscar-winning singer Cher in the splashy bio-musical The Cher Show, as well as interviews with Bryan Cranston (Network), Gavin Lee (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), Kerry Washington (American Son) and more. In advance of the newest Broadway Profiles, we're offering a sneak peek at Block chatting about starring in what is sure to be this season's smash hit. Watch below and be sure to tune in this weekend to see the full episode.