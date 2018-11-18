Hamilton, Company, The Inheritance Triumph at 2018 Evening Standard Awards

The latest batch of Evening Standard Award winners were announced on November 18 at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. The annual event honoring London theater was hosted by Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev with co-hosts Dame Anna Wintour, Claire Foy and upcoming Cats movie star Idris Elba. Nominations were announced on October 29.



Topping the winners list is the U.K. premiere staging of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, which won the Best Musical prize as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Jamael Westman, who plays the title role. The acclaimed gender-blind production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company won the Best Director award for Marianne Elliott and the Best Musical Performance prize for Rosalie Craig in her turn as "Bobbie" (formerly "Bobby"). Play-acting prizes went to Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, the stars of Simon Godwin's staging of Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra; the Best Play award was given to Matthew Lopez's celebrated new work The Inheritance.



The full list of 2018 Evening Standard Award winners can be found below, in bold and preceded by an asterisk.



Best Play

Home, I’m Darling, Laura Wade

*The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez

John, Annie Baker

The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini

The Writer, Ella Hickson



Best Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Fun Home

*Hamilton



Best Actor

Bryan Cranston, Network

*Ralph Fiennes, Antony and Cleopatra

Ian McKellen, King Lear

Colin Morgan, Translations

Kyle Soller, The Inheritance



Best Actress

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Carey Mulligan, Girls and Boys

Cecilia Noble, Nine Night

*Sophie Okonedo, Antony and Cleopatra

Lia Williams, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie



Best Musical Performance

Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change

*Rosalie Craig, Company

Arinzé Kene, Misty

Kelli O’Hara, The King and I

Adrienne Warren, Tina



Emerging Talent Award

Rona Morison, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

Debris Stevenson, Poet in da Corner

Chris Walley, The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Roy Alexander Weise, Nine Night and Br’er Cotton

*Jamael Westman, Hamilton



Best Director

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

*Marianne Elliott, Company

Robert Hastie, The York Realist

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina

Ian Rickson, Translations



Best Design

*Miriam Buether, The Jungle

Bunny Christie, Company

Es Devlin, Girls and Boys

Rae Smith, Translations

Jan Versweyveld, Network



Most Promising Playwright

Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Br’er Cotton

*Natasha Gordon, Nine Night

Francis Turnly, The Great Wave