Hamilton, Company, The Inheritance Triumph at 2018 Evening Standard Awards

The latest batch of Evening Standard Award winners were announced on November 18 at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. The annual event honoring London theater was hosted by Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev with co-hosts Dame Anna Wintour, Claire Foy and upcoming Cats movie star Idris Elba. Nominations were announced on October 29.
Topping the winners list is the U.K. premiere staging of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, which won the Best Musical prize as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Jamael Westman, who plays the title role. The acclaimed gender-blind production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company won the Best Director award for Marianne Elliott and the Best Musical Performance prize for Rosalie Craig in her turn as "Bobbie" (formerly "Bobby"). Play-acting prizes went to Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, the stars of Simon Godwin's staging of Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra; the Best Play award was given to Matthew Lopez's celebrated new work The Inheritance.
The full list of 2018 Evening Standard Award winners can be found below, in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
Best Play
Home, I’m Darling, Laura Wade
*The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez
John, Annie Baker
The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini
The Writer, Ella Hickson
Best Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Fun Home
*Hamilton
Best Actor
Bryan Cranston, Network
*Ralph Fiennes, Antony and Cleopatra
Ian McKellen, King Lear
Colin Morgan, Translations
Kyle Soller, The Inheritance
Best Actress
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Carey Mulligan, Girls and Boys
Cecilia Noble, Nine Night
*Sophie Okonedo, Antony and Cleopatra
Lia Williams, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Best Musical Performance
Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change
*Rosalie Craig, Company
Arinzé Kene, Misty
Kelli O’Hara, The King and I
Adrienne Warren, Tina
Emerging Talent Award
Rona Morison, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Debris Stevenson, Poet in da Corner
Chris Walley, The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Roy Alexander Weise, Nine Night and Br’er Cotton
*Jamael Westman, Hamilton
Best Director
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
*Marianne Elliott, Company
Robert Hastie, The York Realist
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina
Ian Rickson, Translations
Best Design
*Miriam Buether, The Jungle
Bunny Christie, Company
Es Devlin, Girls and Boys
Rae Smith, Translations
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Most Promising Playwright
Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Br’er Cotton
*Natasha Gordon, Nine Night
Francis Turnly, The Great Wave
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY