Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Evening Standard Award winner Jamael Westman with the cast of "Hamilton"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Hamilton, Company, The Inheritance Triumph at 2018 Evening Standard Awards

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 18, 2018

The latest batch of Evening Standard Award winners were announced on November 18 at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. The annual event honoring London theater was hosted by Evening Standard owner Evgeny Lebedev with co-hosts Dame Anna Wintour, Claire Foy and upcoming Cats movie star Idris Elba. Nominations were announced on October 29.

Topping the winners list is the U.K. premiere staging of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, which won the Best Musical prize as well as the Emerging Talent Award for Jamael Westman, who plays the title role. The acclaimed gender-blind production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company won the Best Director award for Marianne Elliott and the Best Musical Performance prize for Rosalie Craig in her turn as "Bobbie" (formerly "Bobby"). Play-acting prizes went to Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, the stars of Simon Godwin's staging of Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra; the Best Play award was given to Matthew Lopez's celebrated new work The Inheritance.

The full list of 2018 Evening Standard Award winners can be found below, in bold and preceded by an asterisk.

Best Play
Home, I’m Darling, Laura Wade
*The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez
John, Annie Baker
The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini
The Writer, Ella Hickson

Best Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Fun Home
*Hamilton

Best Actor
Bryan Cranston, Network
*Ralph Fiennes, Antony and Cleopatra
Ian McKellen, King Lear
Colin Morgan, Translations
Kyle Soller, The Inheritance

Best Actress
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Carey Mulligan, Girls and Boys
Cecilia Noble, Nine Night
*Sophie Okonedo, Antony and Cleopatra
Lia Williams, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

Best Musical Performance
Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change
*Rosalie Craig, Company
Arinzé Kene, Misty
Kelli O’Hara, The King and I
Adrienne Warren, Tina

Emerging Talent Award
Rona Morison, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Debris Stevenson, Poet in da Corner
Chris Walley, The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Roy Alexander Weise, Nine Night and Br’er Cotton
*Jamael Westman, Hamilton

Best Director
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
*Marianne Elliott, Company
Robert Hastie, The York Realist
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina
Ian Rickson, Translations

Best Design
*Miriam Buether, The Jungle
Bunny Christie, Company
Es Devlin, Girls and Boys
Rae Smith, Translations
Jan Versweyveld, Network

Most Promising Playwright
Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Br’er Cotton
*Natasha Gordon, Nine Night
Francis Turnly, The Great Wave

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chicago Will Partner with Broadway.com on The Search for Roxie! Casting Call & Video Series
  2. Michelle Williams Readies for Broadway Return in Once On This Island
  3. The Waverly Gallery's Joan Allen on Her Elaine May 'Master Class' & More on Show People
  4. The Phantom of the Opera Star Ali Ewoldt on Leaving the Lair and Missing Her 'Phamily'
  5. The Prom Gives Broadway Some Zazz with a Starry Opening Night

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters