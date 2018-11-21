Kirsten Collins & VINCINT Jam Out in School of Rock Mashup to Celebrate Show's 3rd Anniversary

Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical School of Rock celebrates three years of performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 2. To help toast the fan-favorite musical's milestone, rising talents Kirsten Collins and VINCINT have teamed up for a new mashup music video featuring "Teacher's Pet," "Stick It to the Man" and "When I Climb to the Top of Mount Rock." The new track is also slated to appear on an upcoming deluxe edition of the musical's original cast album, set for release on November 30. Watch Collins and VINCINT rock out below and make plans now to catch School of Rock onstage before its final performance on January 20, 2019.



