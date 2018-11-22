Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

We Can't Stop Watching the First Teaser Trailer for Disney's Lion King Movie Remake

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 22, 2018
"The Lion King" movie poster
(Walt Disney Studios)

The Lion King is returning to the big screen next year with the premiere of director Jon Favreau’s inventive new take on the classic 1994 film, which launched Broadway's long-running hit stage musical. Disney has just released the first teaser trailer for the remake, featuring a powerful voiceover from the original film's Mufasa, two-time Tony winner James Earl Jones, who is set to reprise his work for the new talent-packed motion picture. Give a watch to the trailer below and gear up to experience The Lion King as you've never seen it before when the film is released in cinemas on July 19, 2019.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Once On This Island's Alex Newell on Why He's Dying to 'Wear a Red Gown and Scream My Face Off' in Hamilton
  2. John Kander & Lin-Manuel Miranda Collaborate on Latest #Hamildrop 'Cheering for Me Now'
  3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sets Dates, Theater & Casting for Broadway Premiere
  4. Sing Out! The Cast of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy Prep for Broadway Bow
  5. Katie Rose Clarke Will Return to Wicked on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters