We Can't Stop Watching the First Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action Lion King Film

The Lion King is returning to the big screen next year with the premiere of director Jon Favreau’s inventive new take on the classic 1994 film, which launched Broadway's long-running hit stage musical. Disney has just released the first teaser trailer from the live-action remake, featuring a powerful voiceover from the original film's Mufasa, two-time Tony winner James Earl Jones, who is set to reprise his work for the new talent-packed motion picture. Give a watch to the trailer below and gear up to experience The Lion King as you've never seen it before when the film is released in cinemas on July 19, 2019.



