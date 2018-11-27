Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watching Lin-Manuel Miranda Guess Thanksgiving Leftovers for a Good Cause Is the Perfect Kickoff to the Holidays

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 27, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ellen Degeneres

Audiences are gearing up for Lin-Manuel Miranda's return to the title role in his award-winning hit musical Hamilton. As previously announced, the show's creator and original star will reprise his turn from January 8-27, 2019 at University of Puerto Rico's Teatro UPR to help support the Flamboyan Arts Fund. "We're raising money for artists and arts organizations in Puerto Rico," Miranda told Ellen Degeneres on the November 27 episode of her talk show. To celebrate his upcoming Hamilton run and to toast the end of Thanksgiving, Miranda and Ellen teamed up for a perfect leftovers edition of her delightful game "Taste Buds." Watch Miranda below—donning a T-shirt expressing his love for Tony-nommed Hamilton original Christopher Jackson—and make plans now to see the hit show in Puerto Rico, on Broadway or on tour.

Hamilton

A wildly inventive new musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Once On This Island's Alex Newell on Why He's Dying to 'Wear a Red Gown and Scream My Face Off' in Hamilton
  2. Zazz Queen Angie Schworer Steps Into the Spotlight in The Prom
  3. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Will End Its Broadway Run
  4. The Ferryman's Tom Glynn-Carney on Returning to the Stage Post-Dunkirk and Singing Dear Evan Hansen
  5. Aaron Sorkin on Choosing Jeff Daniels as Mockingbird's Atticus Finch: 'He Is One of the Best Actors I Know'

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters