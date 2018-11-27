The Official Trailer Is Here for Netflix's Springsteen on Broadway

December 15 might mark the conclusion of Bruce Springsteen's thrice-extended, Tony-winning Broadway concert engagement at the Walter Kerr Theatre, but it will also be the night that Netflix releases the mega-hit show, titled Springsteen on Broadway, for all to see. An official trailer has just been released for the filmed version of Springsteen's Great White Way debut, filled with storytelling and his iconic music of a generation. Watch below and gear up to see The Boss take Broadway from the comfort of your home.



