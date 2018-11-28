Sponsored
Eric McCormack on Watching The Cher Show Alongside Cher: 'I Think Stephanie J. Block Is Better'

by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 28, 2018
The Cher Show strutted onto Broadway on November 1 and audiences haven't looked back since. Among the show's biggest fans is beloved Emmy winner and Broadway alum Eric McCormack, who paid a visit to Live with Kelly & Ryan on November 28 to chat more about the celebrated tuner. McCormack shared the news that he's actually an investor in the show and gushed about a recent one-of-a-kind experience watching the musical alongside a surprise guest. "The actual Cher was there last night," spilled McCormack. As exciting as this was, he pointedly clarified, "I think Stephanie J. Block is better." Decide for yourself and make plans soon to see Block and her co-stars Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
