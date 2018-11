Music legend Cher has been checking out The Cher Show rehearsals, and this week she got on stage (sort of)! The inspiration behind the bio musical took to the stage to pose with stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond. The production opens on December 3 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Check out the photo of all four Chers together, and be sure to dance your way to the theater to experience it for yourself!