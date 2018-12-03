Do You Believe? The Cher Show Officially Opens on the Great White Way

The new Broadway bio-musical The Cher Show celebrates opening night at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on December 3. Tony nominee Jason Moore directs the production, which began previews on November 1.



Featuring a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, The Cher Show chronicles the life of the Oscar-winning music legend to the score of hits like "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" and "If I Could Turn Back Time." Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the production, featuring orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony winner Daryl Waters.



Leading the cast are three actresses playing Cher at different points throughout her life: two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Broadway alum Teal Wicks and newcomer Micaela Diamond. They are joined by fellow principal stars including Tony nominee Jarrod Spector as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Georgia Holt, Tony nominee Michael Berresse as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno as Rob Camilletti and Matthew Hydzik as Gregg Allman, with Dee Roscioli as the standby.



To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring a talent-packed company telling the life story of their musical's iconic title star.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.