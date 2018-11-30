Odds & Ends: Neil LaBute to Debut Three New Plays Off-Broadway & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Neil LaBute to Debut Three New Plays Off-Broadway

Neil LaBute is back, but not where you might think. The longtime resident playwright of off-Broadway's MCC Theater, who was terminated from his position with the nonprofit in February, has lined up a slate of new plays to debut at the Davenport Theatre off-Broadway. LaBute will premierea trio of works in a co-production with St. Louis Actors' Studio titled LaBute New Theater Festival. Featuring a cast including Gia Crovatin, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Brenda Meaney and Erin Dean White, the plays, titled Unlikely Japan, Great Negro Works of Art and The Fourth Reich, will run from January 10-27.



Fox's Rent Live! Raises Money for World AIDS Day

Fox is giving back. The network set to debut the upcoming Rent Live! has announced that in recognition of World AIDS Day it will match donations made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS on December 1. As previously announced, original Rent director Michael Greif will helm the upcoming television event, taking place on January 27, 2019 at 7:00pm ET. The cast will include Brandon Victor Dixon, Vanessa Hudgens, Keala Settle, Jordan Fisher, Brennin Hunt, Mario, Tinashe, Kiersey Clemons and Valentina.



Fisher Stevens to Bring Neil Diamond Tribute Show A Beautiful Noise to the West End

Oscar winner Fisher Stevens has announced that A Beautiful Noise, his acclaimed tribute concert to legendary singer Neil Diamond, will arrive in London's West End for one night on February 11, 2019. Featuring a live band, including a brass section and backup singers, A Beautiful Noise features Stevens paying homage to Diamond's wonderful songs in a live theater setting. The concert show features hit numbers including "Sweet Caroline," "Song Sung Blue," "Cracklin’ Rosie" and "Forever in Blue Jeans."