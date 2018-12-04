Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Too Darn Hot! James T. Lane Completes Principal Cast of Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 4, 2018
James T. Lane
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Broadway alum James T. Lane has booked a sweet new gig, taking on the role of Paul in Roundabout Theatre Company's highly anticipated revival of Kiss Me, Kate. Lane will sing Cole Porter's showstopper "Too Darn Hot" as part of the 2019 production, set to begin previews on February 14 with an opening planned for March 14 at Studio 54.

Lane can currently be seen in the ensemble of the new musical King Kong. His other credits include Broadway performances in The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line and Chicago and a touring turn in Fame.

Lane joins a principal cast that also includes the previously announced Kelli O'Hara as Kate/Lilli Vanessi, Will Chase as Fred Graham/Petruchio, Corbin Bleu as Lucentio/Bill Calhoun, Stephanie Styles as Lois Lane/Bianca, Terence Archie as Harrison Howell, Mel Johnson Jr. as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Adrienne Walker as Hattie, John Pankow as Gangster (First Man) and Lance Coadie Williams as Gangster (Second Man).

The ensemble will feature Phillip Attmore, Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld, Ron Todorowski and the newly announced Tanya Haglund (Head Over Heels) and Erica Mansfield (Bandstand).

Kiss Me, Kate centers on a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on- and off-stage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara). Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, revised by Amanda Green, and music and lyrics by Cole Porter.

Directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle and music-directed Paul Gemignani, the revival's creative team will also include scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.

Kiss Me, Kate is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 2, 2019.

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O'Hara stars in the Broadway revival of this classic Cole Porter musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen to Become Feature Film
  2. Meet Micaela Diamond, the Teen Who Swapped School Books for the Spotlight in The Cher Show
  3. Tony Winner Hugh Jackman to Take Solo Show on the Road
  4. The Cher Show, the Return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More December Picks
  5. The Cher Show Star Jarrod Spector Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters