Too Darn Hot! James T. Lane Completes Principal Cast of Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway

Broadway alum James T. Lane has booked a sweet new gig, taking on the role of Paul in Roundabout Theatre Company's highly anticipated revival of Kiss Me, Kate. Lane will sing Cole Porter's showstopper "Too Darn Hot" as part of the 2019 production, set to begin previews on February 14 with an opening planned for March 14 at Studio 54.



Lane can currently be seen in the ensemble of the new musical King Kong. His other credits include Broadway performances in The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line and Chicago and a touring turn in Fame.



Lane joins a principal cast that also includes the previously announced Kelli O'Hara as Kate/Lilli Vanessi, Will Chase as Fred Graham/Petruchio, Corbin Bleu as Lucentio/Bill Calhoun, Stephanie Styles as Lois Lane/Bianca, Terence Archie as Harrison Howell, Mel Johnson Jr. as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Adrienne Walker as Hattie, John Pankow as Gangster (First Man) and Lance Coadie Williams as Gangster (Second Man).



The ensemble will feature Phillip Attmore, Darius Barnes, Preston Truman Boyd, Will Burton, Derrick Cobey, Jesmille Darbouze, Rick Faugno, Haley Fish, Marissa McGowan, Sarah Meahl, Christine Cornish Smith, Sherisse Springer, Sam Strasfeld, Ron Todorowski and the newly announced Tanya Haglund (Head Over Heels) and Erica Mansfield (Bandstand).



Kiss Me, Kate centers on a cast putting on a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and the conflict on- and off-stage between Fred Graham (Chase), the show's director, producer and star, and the leading lady, his ex-wife Lilli Vanessi (O'Hara). Kiss Me, Kate features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, revised by Amanda Green, and music and lyrics by Cole Porter.



Directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle and music-directed Paul Gemignani, the revival's creative team will also include scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.



Kiss Me, Kate is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 2, 2019.