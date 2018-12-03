Sponsored
Andy Karl & Samantha Barks with the cast of "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Broadway Grosses: Pretty Woman Still Going Strong at Start of Holiday Season

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 3, 2018

The acclaimed musical adaptation of the smash 1990 film Pretty Woman might have opened at the kickoff of the fall season, but despite a slew of additional new musical productions having debuted on Broadway since, the celebrated tuner at the Nederlander Theatre has continued on the road to hit status. In the past week alone, the show grossed $1,205,530.20, filling the house to 94.32% capacity—both increases from the prior week. On the play front, strong performers included the star-packed Broadway premieres of The Waverly Gallery ($448,634.50) and American Son ($598,514.10).

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 2.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,947,169.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,198,618.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,024,212.50)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,929,320.00)*
5. Wicked ($1,874,882.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($283,366.46)
4. The New One ($247,548.50)
3. Torch Song ($220,458.50)
2. Head Over Heels ($160,862.50)
1. Celebrity Autobiography ($41,882.00)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.90%)
2. Come From Away (101.60%)
3. Hamilton (101.58%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (100.64%)
5. Network (100.20%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (66.36%)
4. Torch Song (64.98%)
3. The New One (53.24%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (48.64%)
1. Head Over Heels (34.45%)

*Number based on four performances
**Number based on one performance

Source: The Broadway League

