Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Adam Pascal to Fill In for Pretty Woman's Andy Karl for One Week in 2019

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 18, 2018
Adam Pascal
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Original Rent star Adam Pascal will return home to the Nederlander Theatre in 2019, stepping in for Andy Karl in Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical. Pascal will take on the role of Edward Lewis from January 15-20, during Karl's vacation.

"I always love a reason to come back to Broadway, so singing this score opposite Samantha Barks, in this sexy, romantic musical for eight performances was a no-brainer," said Pascal.

In addition to his iconic Tony-nominated turn as Roger Davis in Rent, Pascal also appeared at the Nederlander as Chad in Disaster! His other credits include Memphis, Aida, Cabaret, Chicago and Something Rotten!, a turn he recently reprised on tour.

The company of Pretty Woman: The Musical also includes Barks as Vivian Ward, Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Philip Stuckey, Kingsley Leggs as James Morse, Tommy Bracco as Giulio and Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson.

Based on the hit 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical features a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell with orchestrations and musical arrangements by Will Van Dyke.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Tonight Show to Air Hamilton Performance Filmed in Puerto Rico
  2. Adam Pascal to Fill In for Pretty Woman's Andy Karl for One Week in 2019
  3. The Cast and Creative Team of Alice by Heart Prepare for Off-Broadway
  4. Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen Digs into Donuts, Drops a Beat & More on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell
  5. Broadway Transfer of Be More Chill to Include Full Off-Broadway Cast

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin King Kong The Cher Show Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters