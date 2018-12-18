Adam Pascal to Fill In for Pretty Woman's Andy Karl for One Week in 2019

Original Rent star Adam Pascal will return home to the Nederlander Theatre in 2019, stepping in for Andy Karl in Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical. Pascal will take on the role of Edward Lewis from January 15-20, during Karl's vacation.



"I always love a reason to come back to Broadway, so singing this score opposite Samantha Barks, in this sexy, romantic musical for eight performances was a no-brainer," said Pascal.



In addition to his iconic Tony-nominated turn as Roger Davis in Rent, Pascal also appeared at the Nederlander as Chad in Disaster! His other credits include Memphis, Aida, Cabaret, Chicago and Something Rotten!, a turn he recently reprised on tour.



The company of Pretty Woman: The Musical also includes Barks as Vivian Ward, Orfeh as Kit De Luca, Jason Danieley as Philip Stuckey, Kingsley Leggs as James Morse, Tommy Bracco as Giulio and Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson.



Based on the hit 1990 film, Pretty Woman: The Musical features a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The production is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell with orchestrations and musical arrangements by Will Van Dyke.