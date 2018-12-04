Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Hugh Jackman Sing from The Greatest Showman & Les Miz on Today

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 4, 2018
Hugh Jackman
(Photo: NBC)

Hugh Jackman is taking his act on the road, and we couldn't be more excited. On the heels of the announcement of his upcoming concert tour, the Tony winner showed off his talent for TV audiences on NBC's Today with a pair of showstopping performances. Jackman sang Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman and a medley of "Valjean's Soliloquy" and "One Day More" from his stirring, Oscar-nominated turn in Les Misérables. Watch the superstar performer below and make plans soon to catch his solo turn across America.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen to Become Feature Film
  2. Meet Micaela Diamond, the Teen Who Swapped School Books for the Spotlight in The Cher Show
  3. Tony Winner Hugh Jackman to Take Solo Show on the Road
  4. The Cher Show, the Return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & More December Picks
  5. The Cher Show Star Jarrod Spector Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters