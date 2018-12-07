Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Gushes about Corbin Bleu, Gifts Susan Blackwell a Christmas Riff & More on Side by Side

Hailey Kilgore

in Once On This Island (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Hailey Kilgore has had quite a year. On December 3, 2017, she took her opening night bow in Once On This Island as Ti Moune, the fearless peasant girl ready to risk it all for love and life to begin. Her stunning Broadway debut led to her 2018 Tony nomination. Once On This Island garnered the Tony for Best Revival and though it will close on January 6, 2019 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, both the production and Kilgore's performance will be held dear in the hearts of the audiences who experienced them. As previously announced, Kilgore already has an on-screen gig lined up: a recurring role on the new NBC series The Village. She and the original company were just nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The young talent recently left the island to hang with Susan Blackwell at Ground Central on Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Watch as she reveals her potty mouth past, her ginormous crush on Corbin Bleu and treats Susan to a riff bath worthy of the most wonderful time of the year.

Here are some must-see highlights:

Miss Kilgore was quite a child. She dropped an f-bomb over a tricycle at age four.

She told her classmates her birth parents were eaten by alligators.

Kilgore used to skip over the parts of High School Musical that didn't include Corbin Bleu and is still crushing hard.

And she totally crushed the 30-Second Life Story game.

Susan would like to “take her voice and spread it on an English muffin and get it in all those nooks and crannies and just eat it.” You will too when you see her holiday Riff Bath!

