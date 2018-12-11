Katie Rose Clarke & Jesse JP Johnson Return to Wicked on Broadway

A pair of Wicked alums head back into the hit musical at the Gershwin Theatre on December 11. Katie Rose Clarke steps into the role of Glinda, with Jesse JP Johnson taking on the role of Boq. They replace Amanda Jane Cooper and Jye Frasca, respectively, who played their final performance on December 9.



In addition to prior turns in Wicked, Clarke has been seen on Broadway in Miss Saigon, Allegiance and The Light in the Piazza. She most recently appeared in the world premiere Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at San Diego's Old Globe.



Johnson steps into the role of Boq after having previously served as a member of the Wicked ensemble. His other credits include SpongeBob SquarePants, Glory Days, 9 to 5 and Grease.



The new stars join a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible and Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond.



Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento. The show recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.