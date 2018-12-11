Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Katie Rose Clarke & Jesse JP Johnson Return to Wicked on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 11, 2018
Katie Rose Clarke & Jesse JP Johnson
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Provided by Polk & Co.)

A pair of Wicked alums head back into the hit musical at the Gershwin Theatre on December 11. Katie Rose Clarke steps into the role of Glinda, with Jesse JP Johnson taking on the role of Boq. They replace Amanda Jane Cooper and Jye Frasca, respectively, who played their final performance on December 9.

In addition to prior turns in Wicked, Clarke has been seen on Broadway in Miss Saigon, Allegiance and The Light in the Piazza. She most recently appeared in the world premiere Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at San Diego's Old Globe.

Johnson steps into the role of Boq after having previously served as a member of the Wicked ensemble. His other credits include SpongeBob SquarePants, Glory Days, 9 to 5 and Grease.

The new stars join a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible and Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento. The show recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Wicked

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Who Will Be the 2018 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  2. Exclusive! Bryan Cranston and the Stars of Network Go from the News Studio to the Broadway.com Portrait Studio on Opening Night
  3. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Gifts Susan Blackwell a Christmas Riff & More on Side by Side
  4. Close Shave! Check Out Santino Fontana as Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie
  5. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters