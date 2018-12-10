Exclusive! Watch Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson & Stephanie J. Block Sing from Brigadoon for a Glorious New Cast Album

It's hard to believe that a year has passed since New York City Center toasted Lerner & Loewe's Brigadoon with a luminous 70th-anniversary gala staging of the classic musical, directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. Whether you saw that weekend-long production or not, now there's a chance to hear the thrilling vocals of the A-list cast on a new album from Ghostlight Records. Broadway.com is excited to share an exclusive video featuring the making of the cast album with stars Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson and Stephanie J. Block reminiscing about appearing in the musical and preserving their performances on a cast recording. Watch the stars sing out below and pick up your copy of the new Brigadoon album today.



