Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Exclusive! Watch Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson & Stephanie J. Block Sing from Brigadoon for a Glorious New Cast Album

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 10, 2018
Kelli O'Hara & Patrick Wilson in "Brigadoon" at City Center
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

It's hard to believe that a year has passed since New York City Center toasted Lerner & Loewe's Brigadoon with a luminous 70th-anniversary gala staging of the classic musical, directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon. Whether you saw that weekend-long production or not, now there's a chance to hear the thrilling vocals of the A-list cast on a new album from Ghostlight Records. Broadway.com is excited to share an exclusive video featuring the making of the cast album with stars Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson and Stephanie J. Block reminiscing about appearing in the musical and preserving their performances on a cast recording. Watch the stars sing out below and pick up your copy of the new Brigadoon album today.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Bryan Cranston and the Stars of Network Go from the News Studio to the Broadway.com Portrait Studio on Opening Night
  2. Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Gifts Susan Blackwell a Christmas Riff & More on Side by Side
  3. Close Shave! Check Out Santino Fontana as Dorothy Michaels in Tootsie
  4. Looking for Glitzy Portraits of Stephanie J. Block & the Cast of The Cher Show? We Got You, Babe!
  5. Frozen Star Patti Murin on Twitter Truth-Telling and More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon King Kong Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters