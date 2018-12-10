Broadway Grosses: The Ferryman Shows No Signs of Stopping as Box Office Surpasses One Million

Jez Butterworth's sprawling drama The Ferryman is the talk of the town. Under the direction of Sam Mendes, the 30-plus-member cast at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is stirring audiences nightly, and the play's growing box office numbers are proof of its success. In the past week, The Ferryman posted a gross of $1,002,042.80, filling the theater to 88.51% capacity, both increases from the prior week. Another strong performer was Lee Hall and Ivo van Hove's cheered stage adaptation of Network, which in its opening week made $960,415.00 and filled the Belasco Theatre to 101.34% capacity. As holiday-season theatergoing heats up, an acclaimed selection of new plays are a top choice for audiences.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 9.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,945,976.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,415,700.00)*
3. The Lion King ($2,329,610.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,035,259.00)
5. Wicked ($2,000,580.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($310,882.32)
4. The New One ($259,721.50)
3. Torch Song ($230,878.00)
2. Head Over Heels ($208,970.25)
1. Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show ($100,407.00)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.64%)
2. Come From Away (101.73%)
3. Hamilton (101.57%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.47%)
5. Network (101.34%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Torch Song (69.06%)
4. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (56.92%)
3. The New One (51.83%)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong (50.81%)
1. Head Over Heels (46.66%)
*Number based on five performances
Source: The Broadway League
